Bedding manufacturer employees join Big Walk
The company believes its employees should walk the walk when it comes to their health.
Sommeil Terre, established in 2010, is one of the largest independent bedding manufacturers in South-east Asia, and its sports and recreation committee chairman, Mr Kho Tze Wei, said: "We believe in providing products that let people sleep and live well. We promote a healthy lifestyle, and it has to start from within.
"We encourage our staff to exercise, and we decided to do it together as a group, including family members, for this year's Big Walk."
Forty-twoemployees are taking part in the Big Walk for the first time on a corporate level.
The walk is also to celebrate one of its mattress brands, Sleepnight, winning in the Promising Brands Category of the Singapore Prestige Brand Award 2017.
Mr Kho said: "Since April this year, we have organised monthly company walks to build team cohesion and give our staff an opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle."
Last Friday, some of its walkers trained at the fitness station above the Sports Hub Library.
Located next to a children's playground, the fitness station is ideal for young and old to prepare for the Big Walk.
Other free-to-use community facilities at the 35ha Sports Hub campus include the 100Plus Promenade, skate park, Beach Volleyball Court, Hard Courts (for basketball, futsal, and netball), and Lawn Bowls.
