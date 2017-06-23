Bedok Reservoir murders: Couple's maid a suspect

The maid working for an elderly couple who were found murdered in their Bedok Reservoir flat on Wednesday is believed to have left Singapore for an Indonesian island.

It is understood that she is a suspect in the double murder of Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife, Madam Chin Sek Fah, 78, reported Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

The victims' grandson, 26, had found them tied up in two rooms in the flat. Mr Chia was in the master bedroom, while Madam Chin was in the toilet with neck injuries.

The grandson, who lives nearby, had gone to check on them after no one answered the home phone when his father called them, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the maid, said to be a 41-year-old Indonesian who lived with the couple for about a month, is believed to have bought a ticket at Harbourfront Centre on Wednesday for the first available ferry to Indonesia.

The victims, who had been married for 51 years, were very loving, neighbours said.

Police investigations are ongoing.