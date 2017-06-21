Bedok Reservoir Road murder: Elderly couple found dead

An elderly couple were found motionless in their flat, the police are treating the case as murder.

The police are investigating the murder of an elderly couple at a second-floor unit at Block 717 Bedok Reservoir Road.

At about 9.45pm on Wednesday (June 21), officers were seen combing through the contents of a rubbish chute at the foot of the block. They took three knives away.

The police were called to the unit at around 3.39pm and found a 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman lying motionless inside.

Both were pronounced dead by paramedics.

At least one body was found with injuries to the neck.

The Straits Times understands that the couple were Singaporeans Chia Ngim Fong and his wife Chin Sek Fah and that they were found in two different places in the five-room executive flat.

Investigators were seen taking pictures in the unit's bedroom and bathroom.

Neighbours said a maid has been living with the couple for about a month and is believed to be Indonesian. The maid's whereabouts are unclear.

The Straits Times understands that other family members also live in the unit but were not at home at the time. Around six people believed to be family members were seen at the unit around 7.30pm though it is not clear if all live there.

A 28-year-old undergraduate, who lives on the sixth floor of the block said he heard a shout lasting a few seconds at about 3pm.

"I didn't think too much of it. But I believe it came from the lower floors," he told The Straits Times.

Several neighbours described the couple as friendly and loving.

A 68-year-old retiree, who also lives on the 6th floor and did not want to be named, said she often saw the couple going out together.

"They have been living here for more than 30 years. The woman is very happy-go-lucky and chatty while the man is a bit more quiet," she said.

Police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.