Benefit from customised lessons

He understands that students have different learning styles and abilities.

As such, Mr Espen Lim (right), 39, who has been a tutor for more than 18 years, tailors lessons to meet their needs.

He breaks down complex academic concepts into smaller parts and his lessons are packed with bite-size bits of information to help them excel in exams.

Instead of getting the students to adapt to his teaching style, Mr Lim customises his teaching style for his students.

He determines the best learning method for each student and employs the optimal teaching approach.

LEARNING EFFECTIVENESS

He also groups his students who have similar learning abilities to optimise their learning effectiveness.

The father of three, who teaches A-level maths, further maths and physics, as well as maths and physics at the Integrated Programme and International Baccalaureate levels, also gives his students comprehensive notes to help them do well.

IMPROVEMENT

Students who take individual tuition or enrol in his group tuition often see improvement after three months or earlier.

Mr Lim, who has a degree in mechanical engineering, has been tutoring students since his undergraduate days.

He has also taught at a junior college.

Between 2013 and 2015, he tutored more than 100 students, and 96 per cent of those students achieved As and Bs in their A-level exams.

To cater to the different abilities and learning styles of his students, Mr Lim ensures that his class is capped to a maximum of eight students.

The class is intentionally kept small to allow for maximisation of learning effectiveness through personalised attention, which may not be possible in bigger classes.

For the group tuition classes, Mr Lim strikes a nice balance between teaching the topics and providing questions for students to apply what they learnt.

Exam-style questions are also provided to help students understand and reinforce the concepts that they have learnt.

Under his approach, which is designed to cater to the students' different learning styles and abilities, his students continue to obtain good academic results.

Mr Lim said: "I am happiest when I see that my students can understand the concepts which help them to achieve better academic performance."

Visit www.jcib-specialists.com for details.