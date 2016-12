Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared a video on Facebook of him trying new SAF PT shoes while rowing.

He said: "I think most NSmen will be happy with how snazzy they look, but most importantly with their performance too.

The New Balance shoes feel light and are for neutral to low-arch foot types while Adidas is a snug fit for neutral to high-arch types."

