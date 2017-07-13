The Singapore Computer Society (SCS) - the nation's largest body for infocommunications and digital media professionals - has unveiled the 10 best tech firms to work for here.

They were chosen by an independent panel of judges from the public and private sectors in the industry.

Four of the 10 companies - gaming peripherals maker Razer, open-source software firm Red Hat, online marketplace Carousell and software solutions company Titansoft - were also chosen as overall winners for their innovative practices and workplace excellence.

SCS president Howie Lau said: "The success of the 10 best tech companies to work for is a testament to the importance of investing in human capital in the midst of a digital revolution."

The 10 companies are:

Accenture

Digital, technology and operational solutions.

Carousell (overall winner for start-up category)

Online marketplace platform.

EON Reality

US-based firm specialising in virtual and augmented technologies.

IBM Singapore

Global computing solutions and consulting company.

Razer (overall winner for large/MNCs category)

Gaming peripherals maker.

Red Hat (overall winner for large/MNCs category)

Open-source solutions company based in the US.

ST Electronics Info-Comm Systems

Leading infocomm technology provider in Asia.

Tableau

US-based data visualisation software provider.

Tinkerbox

Singapore design and development studio.

Titansoft (overall winner for mid-sized/SMEs category)

Singapore software and development consultancy.