Best way to enjoy Milo? Served by Fandi

Hundreds of people flocked to the outer court of Plaza Singapura to catch a glimpse of Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad yesterday, and for lucky fans, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It was a dream come true to meet him," said Mr Murugesu Samarasan, 36, who was with his 20-month-old son and one of the first in line to be served a cup of Milo by the 54-year-old icon .

He found out Fandi would be meeting fans that morning and rushed to Plaza Singapura for the chance to meet his idol.

"On and off the pitch, he is a great ambassador for Singapore football. I would like to thank him for all the memories. He is a world-class player," said Mr Murugesu.

Fandi and his children Iryan, 10, and Iman, 16, were there to support Milo in its launch of the limited edition Milo van collectibles.

The three-hour event saw 3,000 cups of Milo given away. Last October, local singer Nathan Hartono was the star of a Milo giveaway, after he placed second in singing competition, Sing! China.

Another fan, Mr Azhar Wahab, 36, an IT professional, said: "I have met Fandi twice, but I still feel overwhelmed when I see him. He is a big personality, and his aura in the football scene is certainly felt."

At the end of the event, a sweaty Fandi told The New Paper: "It was nice to meet the fans after so many years."