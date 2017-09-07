Bet patterns  for 3 SEA Games football matches  raise alarms

Three football matches played at the recent SEA Games have raised red flags after analysts noticed betting patterns suggesting that those matches may have been fixed.

Analysts from three bet-monitoring firms told The Straits Times that suspicious betting behaviour had been observed in matches involving five teams at last month's Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The irregular behaviour - which pointed to the possibility that some punters knew the scores beforehand - was especially apparent in the betting that takes place while a match is going on, known as "in-play" betting markets.

The matches concerned were Malaysia versus Laos, Vietnam versus Cambodia, and Thailand versus Cambodia.

Italian betting analyst Ivo Romano said he noticed "telltale" signs in the Malaysia-Laos match, which the former won 3-1.

Mr Romano, a former football integrity consultant at Uefa, European football's governing body, said there was an "avalanche of money" during the game, betting that Malaysia would score a third goal, which was scored in stoppage time.

Another betting analyst, who did not want to be identified, agreed with Mr Romano's assessment, noting that the bets seemed centred on a specific scoreline, unlike other games where bets tended to be more spread out.

The irregular patterns are not conclusive proof of match-fixing but are enough to raise alarms among betting monitors.

When contacted, the Olympic Council of Malaysia - this year's Games organiser - said it "has not received any reports on the matter" and was unable to comment.

