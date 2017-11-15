Better English for all

In business, a well-written e-mail could mean the difference between landing a deal and leaving empty-handed. To write well, executives and managers must first learn how to write simply and effectively.

"Why make people guess what you mean because your writing is not clear? Communications is a life skill and the better we are at it, the easier life is," said Straits Times journalist Angelina Choy, who will be conducting the Executive Edition of The Straits Times English Masterclass on Dec 7.

The Executive Edition is aimed at professionals, managers and executives who want to improve their English language skills for professional communication. It is suitable for those who need to write in the course of their work, anything from e-mails and minutes to presentations and reports.

Ms Choy has more than 30 years of experience in sub-editing, writing, visual journalism and training.

She will guide participants on topics such as writing shorter sentences, avoiding common grammar and spelling mistakes, and how to craft better e-mails for work. The masterclass will also include a segment by Singapore Press Holdings Information Resource Centre librarian Lim Yeong Yeong on advanced techniques for searching for information online.

She has more than 30 years of experience in research and training journalists on using resources for news reporting.

Students can also learn techniques for better essay writing at the ST English Masterclass Secondary School Edition, organised in collaboration with The Write Corner, which specialises in English for kindergarten, primary and secondary students.

There will be two masterclasses conducted by Ms Louise Tay on Dec 2.

Ms Tay, who teaches at The Write Corner, has a bachelor's degree in English linguistics.