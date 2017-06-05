Beware of gay cakes?

Read any good books lately?

Uh… does Facebook count?

Well, it should.

Last week, because of Facebook, I learned about issues of racism, ageism and foodism.

No, I didn't make up that last word.

"Foodism" is a legit word in the Oxford English Dictionary along with "aiyah" and "aiyoh".

As in, aiyoh, did you read what happened to that Indian actor who complained on Facebook about being asked to speak like "a full-blown Indian man" during an audition for the Ah Boys To Men sequel (yes, another one)?

Mr Shrey Bhargava's Facebook post went viral and many people supported him, but many also whacked him worse than critics whacking the Ah Boys To Men movies.

Things escalated quickly when he was questioned by the police at Tanglin Police Division on Wednesday because someone made a police report.

Yes, someone actually made a police report over this because, you know, Singaporeans.

But the police said they have "assessed that no criminal offence was disclosed" and they "will not be conducting further investigations in relation to the case".

Yah lor, the police have better things to do. Like investigating unattended bags at the MRT station left by two dudes who had to go answer nature's call.

At least Mr Bhargava wasn't called "sick in the head", "self-centred" and "smug" by the Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam because of his Facebook post.

That was what happened to a Mr Thomas Chua who wrote a "gloating post" about the death of a Traffic Police officer and angered Mr Shanmugam so much that the minister identified Mr Chua by name and posted his picture on the minister's official Facebook page.

FAMOUS

I'm not sure which is worse - being questioned by the police or being made famous by Mr Shanmugam.

At least Mr Bhargava is still on Facebook whereas Mr Chua isn't.

Also, Mr Bhargava, 22, is still young and has a whole career ahead of him unlike, say, 70-year-old TV actress Jin Yinji.

In a newspaper interview, she said she was shown no respect during contract talks with Mediacorp last year and has since left the company.

I wonder if she was asked to speak like a full-blown Chinese woman.

Probably not. Nowadays, it seems only Jack Neo is asked to do that.

When he's not busy perpetuating racial stereotypes, the director of the Ah Boys To Men movies also cross-dresses as Liang Ximei in Happy Can Already!, a Hokkien TV series promoted by the Government.

Speaking of questionable sexuality, I also read on Facebook that multi-coloured cake is gay.

On Tuesday, someone posted on the "We are against Pinkdot in Singapore" Facebook group:

"Went to another of those 'young punk' cafes that are sprouting all over our island, and again saw all these so-called 'rainbow cakes'.

"I always protest to my ignorant young cousins, these are not rainbow cakes. Rainbow has seven colours.

"These are gay cakes. Nothing wrong with a gay cake, sure, but please call a spade a spade.

"Stop covering up gay agenda. Now."

The post went viral last week too. Before long, barricades will be erected around these baked goods and only Singaporeans and permanent residents will be allowed to eat them.

In Taiwan, the law would be changed to allow these cakes to marry each other.

After all, they didn't choose to be gay. They were baked that way. Isn't that a Lady Gaga song?

Just as we should guard against racism and ageism, we should also not discriminate against so-called "rainbow cake" with colours in numbers other than seven because that's homophobic.

If I post that on Facebook, please don't make a police report.