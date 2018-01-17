Beware phishing scam by cheats pretending to be from UOB

The police warned the public yesterday against falling for a phishing scam run by cheats pretending to represent the United Overseas Bank (UOB).

There has been a recent spate of victims being cheated after responding to SMSes supposedly sent by UOB, with seven reports lodged this month alone.

Victims who made the reports said they were cheated of at least $20,000. One person was cheated of $5,400.

The SMS sent to the victims informed them of a new account notification. The message included a link (uob-mob.com) and invited the victims to click on it.

Victims were directed to a website resembling the actual UOB site, where they were asked to enter their personal information and credit card details.

The scammers, who had downloaded the UOB Mighty app, a legitimate app by the actual bank, entered the details provided by the victims into the app.

The victims received a one-time password on their mobile phones, which they were prompted to key into the website. They later received SMS notifications informing them about foreign transactions made on their credit cards.

UOB said in a statement yesterday that it has implemented additional monitoring of card transactions following the phishing attack. Customers can call UOB on 1800-222-2121 to report any suspicious transactions.

For more scam-related advice, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.