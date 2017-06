Bike-sharing service ofo has lodged a police report after its bicycle became killer litter when it was thrown off a block of flats in Balestier.

In a viral video, a male youth was seen lifting the bicycle over the ledge before letting it drop. It was later found on the roof of the bin centre at Block 116B, Jalan Tenteram.

The police were seen gathering evidence on the 30th storey of the block yesterday afternoon.

