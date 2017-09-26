Big group, more fun at the Big Walk

ALI Miss Irene Tay and Madam Noraini Ali at last year's Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

They form one of the largest single-sex groups taking part in this year's National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk, and they believe in walking the talk.

Madam Khadijah Hashim, 50, a draughtsman, and her friends are all avidly interested in walking, jogging and trekking.

She said: "We met in February while we were trekking at Gunung Lambak in Johor and became close. We have since taken part in hikes, jogs and walk together almost every weekend."

The group includes administration officer Noraini Ali, 44; operations manager Sara Almina Yapis, 42; customer service officer Azlin Leman, 53; patient coordinator Norfifa Omar, 48; administration manager Jumi Yusoff, 50; senior administration executive Suzana, 52; and engineering assistant Irene Tay, 56.

Miss Tay and Madam Noraini are colleagues.

Madam Noraini said: "We get along well, and we all have similar fitness levels. So when we go for our activities, we can pace ourselves.

"If we were to team up with younger people, we would be left behind."

She said some of them have even travelled overseas to take part in events such as the Spartan Race. Some also trekked on Mount Ophir in Malaysiaover the weekend.

Madam Khadijah said a few of them have participated in past Big Walks, while Madam Noraini and Miss Tay took part in the Big Walk last year, which was held at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

The group trekked at Endau-Rompin National Park in Johor last month. They met while trekking at Gunung Lambak in Johor in February. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SARA ALMINA YAPIS, NORAINI ALI

Ms Sara Almina said: "I had a knee injury this year and was not able to join the group for some of the activities.

"To help me recover and regain fitness, my friends decided to take part in the Big Walk this year."

