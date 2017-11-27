Big Walk 2017: More fun after the finish line

The F&N Rock Your Party Kombi van offered the range of F&N products with the Healthier Choice Symbol, which includes 100Plus and Gotcha ice cream.

The 100Plus Steps Challenge Machine, where participants had to complete 100 steps in 30 seconds to win a prize.

Mr Paul Khoo (Spider-Man), Mr Goh Aik Huat (Ji Gong) and Mr Ramli Ahmad (50 chef hats) in the Best Dressed Walker contest.

First, it was keeping fit and walking 10,000 steps at the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

Then came more fun as the Big Walkers returned to the Singapore Sports Hub, which had turned into a big carnival with activities for young and old.

The F&N Rock Your Party Kombi van made its debut, offering everyone a chance to try the range of F&N products with the Healthier Choice Symbol, which includes 100Plus, Coco Life, Ice Mountain Sparkling Water and Gotcha ice cream.

Queues formed around the various booths such as the 100Plus one, and participants had a go at the 100Plus Steps Challenge Machine.

They had to complete 100 steps in 30 seconds to win a prize. They could also challenge a friend to do the steps.

Those who finished the steps in the fastest time won a 100Plus goodie bag.

Miss Jessica Chia, 41, said that though she found the station a bit challenging, she was able to get through it.

She said: "I had a lot of fun at the carnival and will come back next year for the Big Walk."

Insurance provider Prudential's PRU Bus saw Big Walkers streaming in to check out what was inside, or talking to its financial consultants.

The Big Walkers also collected their complimentary Pru Power Packs at the Prudential zone.

Each pack contained a variety of snacks including buns and biscuits as well as antiseptic wet wipes.

Then there were attractive buys at discounted prices - from SunMoon's fresh fruits and juices to Vermilion Jellies, electrical appliances from Gain City and Osim products.

The moment everyone was waiting for soon arrived: the grand lucky draw, where the number tags of Big Walkers were drawn to win prizes worth a total of $17,000, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version).

Other prizes included six Osim uCozy 3D Upper Body Massagers, 20 Ice Watches and three hampers from SunMoon.

All eyes were also on the Best Dressed Walker, and three stood out - Mr Paul Khoo, who came as Spider-Man, Mr Goh Aik Huat, who dressed as Ji Gong, or a "dirty monk", and Big Walk veteran Ramli Ahmad.

Mr Goh, who spent $500 on the costume, said he was proud of how it turned out.

"I am very happy when people come and take photos with me," the self-employed man said as he was surrounded by other Big Walkers who were either taking down numbers from his tag for 4-D or posing for selfies with him.

Mr Khoo, who works in Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said he dresses up during marathons and races to "inspire kids and make people happy".

Mr Ramli, who has worked for Amara Singapore for 31 years, wore an outfit designed with 50 hats he had taken from the hotel chefs.

He walked away with the first prize of two sets of myDNA kits from Prudential.

'COSTUME'

He said: "This year, I wanted to promote the hotel I work at... So, I got my idea to take all the chefs' hats to turn it into a costume to promote the hotel."

Mr Ramli, a senior security officer who has taken part in every Big Walk since 1991, wore a traditional Malay costume in 1994.

A year later, the 74-year-old cut his hair short, used a big white cloth as a napkin, sucked on a pacifier and carried a two-litre bottle of soft drink so he would be the first "baby" to cross the finishing line.

Draughtsman Nick Chew, 35, said the carnival was "a lot of fun and a great way to spend a Sunday morning".

He said: "The Big Walk is wonderful and I am so glad that the weather is good. The carnival is a great way to spend the rest of the morning, as many of us finished the Big Walk with hours to spare."