Big Walk a chance to bond with colleagues
Signing some of its employees up for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is Cheng Meng Furniture Group's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
Twenty-one of them will be taking part in the event on Nov 26 at the Singapore Sports Hub.
Established in 1941, Cheng Meng delivers high quality custom-made furniture and interior fittings to hotels, offices, banks, restaurants, public buildings and even cruise ships.
Ms Ooi Ai Mei, personal assistant to the company's chairman, told The New Paper: "Our Big Walkers are taking part in the event because they are interested in three things - leading a healthy lifestyle, achieving work-life balance and bonding with colleagues."
The youngest member of the group is a 28-year-old purchasing assistant, while the oldest is the company's president, Mr Choo Yong Fee, 69.
Ms Ooi added that some of them had taken part in previous Big Walks.
She said: "They are close and regularly go for walks and runs together.
"The management started encouraging everyone to participate in fitness events as they want to promote a healthy lifestyle among staff members."
National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017
WHEN: Sunday, Nov 26, 7am
WHERE: Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub
HOW: Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg
REGISTRATION FEE: $25 (Only a few more days for early-bird sign-ups to enjoy a 25 per cent discount)
WIN: Stand to win lots of lucky draw prizes, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.
Calling all Big Walkers
Is that you in this Big Walk photograph from the National Stadium? Or do you have any previous The New Paper Big Walk photographs of yourself, your family or your friends? Your photographs should be from between 1991 and 2006, when the event was held at the National Stadium.
If your answer to either or both questions is YES, and you have registered to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, we want to give you a gift.
Send an e-mail to enquiry@tnpbigwalk.sg and indicate "TNP Big Walk 2017" in the subject header. In the e-mail, please indicate your name, contact details and the date of the issue of TNP where you were seen in the Big Walk photo.
You can also attach your own The New Paper Big Walk photos and tell us the year the photos were taken. You will need to bring the photos with you when you collect your gift. We will inform you when to come to collect your gift. Keep a lookout for more photographs that will be published in TNP.
Channel your inner rock climber
The Singapore Sports Hub, where the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 will flag off, has a host of facilities for you to enjoy.
The Kallang Wave Mall offers a range of food and beverage outlets, fashion brands, a hypermart, an indoor rock climbing wall - Climb Central - and an outdoor Splash-N-Surf facility.
Climb Central is Singapore's tallest indoor rock climbing wall and caters to climbers of all ages and abilities.
It has more than 1,000 sq m of climbing surface, and features lead climbing, top-rope climbing and boulder wall facilities.
National Steps Challenge
The National Steps Challenge, launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), will be back for a third campaign.
Go to www.stepschallenge.sg to find out more about the upcoming National Steps Challenge Season 3 and how you can sign up and collect your free HPB steps tracker. Terms and conditions apply.