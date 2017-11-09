Big Walk good for family bonding

Host, entrepreneur and former VJ Teh May Wan, 36, has been busy.

She said: "My husband and I are starting a start-up for a marketplace. The app should be launching before the end of the year.

"We have a good team behind us, so we are confident this project will take off."

Teh, her husband and both their daughters took part in The New Paper Courts Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo last year. They are looking forward to taking part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

Teh, who is represented by Beam Artistes, said: "My family and I had so much fun during the Big Walk last year. It is a good initiative for family bonding and to get healthy together."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech about diabetes this year struck a chord with Teh.

She said: "A few of my loved ones are battling cancer or other illnesses, so it is imperative for my husband and me to be healthy and to instil good eating and lifestyle habits in our children. We eat healthy meals and work out three to four times a week.

"Health is wealth. We can be successful, and we can be hardworking. But we need to have our health too... A good quality of life is key."