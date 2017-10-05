Big Walk a great chance 'to swop stories'

(From left) Miss Lily Tan and Miss Ewin Tan at the Jubilee Big Walk in 2015.

Mr Chuah Teong Eng (in red) will be taking part in his first Big Walk with some friends this year.

A good race - and now, a good walk - binds friends together.

This year's National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk is a first for civil servants Chuah Teong Eng, 66, Ng Boon Tong, 57, Ng Swee Eng, 63, and Wong Meau Chan, 66, but they are no strangers to such activities.

The four colleagues took part in the Yellow Ribbon Run earlier this year and other races across the island.

Mr Chuah said: "Other than a chance to exercise, we can get together and swop stories about our lives.

"This year's Big Walk will be a great chance for us to do the same, and we hope that we can do it regularly from now on."

Miss Ewin Tan, 34, Miss Lily Tan, 37, and Miss Leong Yoke Leng, 38, are taking part in the Big Walk this year too.

Miss Ewin Tan, an environmental safety engineer, said: "We took part in the Community Chest Heartstrings Walk 2017, and we walk and run at MacRitchie Reservoir Park every weekend.

PREFERENCE

"The Big Walk route is likely to be longer, and we prefer to walk this time rather than run."

She added: "I have encouraged my colleagues to sign up for the Big Walk. Some of them will be joining us, and I look forward to seeing them."

Mr Derek Liew, Mr Kenny Heng, Ms Cynthia Oh and Ms Sandy Tan, all 54, and Ms June Yeo, 52, are former students of Hua Yi Secondary School.

Mr Liew works in a statutory board and the others are civil servants or in the private sector.

They have taken part in three Big Walks together and are looking forward to their fourth Big Walk this year.

Mr Liew said: "We have kept in touch since we left school. We regularly go for walks and runs together, we even travel together."