Big Walk a new experience for model

Professional model Ryan Ho, 19, has been actively trying out new experiences and getting out of his comfort zone.

Ho, who is represented by Beam Artistes, said: "My latest project was a commercial for Singtel mio TV. Even though it was only a supporting role, I am grateful to have the chance to be involved in it.

"Recently I was also cast in the crime prevention advisory series CrimeWatch and local family drama series Tanglin."

But work is taking a backseat as he is doing his national service.

Ho did not take part in previous Big Walks but is looking forward to the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

He said: "I have always been a fitness enthusiast, and being a personal trainer, I would love to encourage others to be physically fit.

"The Big Walk is about 10,000-steps, the recommended daily number of steps for a person to stay in shape. I feel that this connection is particularly meaningful because it gives people an idea of how much exercise people should do in a day to be healthy."

SUFFERS

Ho's grandmother suffers from diabetes, a health condition that was highlighted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech.

Ho said: "I hate that others have to go through the kind of suffering that my grandmother is going through now.

"If there are measures and steps to take to prevent such suffering, then those who may be susceptible to these diseases should take note.

"This year's Big Walk might be a good first step for many people to improve their life quality and fitness."

Ho feels that many Singaporeans tend to neglect their health due to their hectic lifestyles.

He said: "I love to indulge in junk food once in a while. But we should all find the time to go for check-ups and exercise to ensure that our bodies are functioning properly. And we should definitely think twice about picking up that can of soft drink."

