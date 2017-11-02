Big Walk a way to change mindsets about exercise

This actor was so enthusiastic that it hurt.

Terence Tay, 35, who is under Ahundred Ants Productions, recently finished filming three episodes of the Channel 5 series Code Of Law, where he plays a national sprinter.

He told The New Paper: "On the first day of filming, I sprinted for the whole day. After that, I could not walk properly for a week. That showed how fit I was that day."

Tay is also acting in two Channel 8 shows. He also recently completed a Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications Certificate in pastry and bakery at the At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy.

The topic of fitness led Tay to talk further about his participation in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, his first Big Walk.

He said: "I had heard of the Big Walk before but did not take part in them.

"But I take part in crossfit training, and the Big Walk is a great way to challenge yourself and your way of thinking."

Tay agreed with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's emphasis on health at the National Day Rally this year.

He hopes that the health theme for this year's Big Walk will change people's perceptions about exercise.

"Many people think exercise requires a lot of effort and so they go to extremes about it, such as joining gyms and taking part in extreme training.

"Then they get discouraged and quit when they fail or cannot keep up," said Tay.

"But actually, we can take baby steps. If you cannot jog or run, you can exercise by using the stairs instead of the lift, or walk more instead of using the car."

Tay added that regular exercise also benefits more than physical well-being.

He said: "Sometimes, I do not feel like going to the gym to exercise. But when I work out, I feel much better at the end and I can work better too.

"So exercise can also benefit our mental health too."

