Big Walkers go on a sentimental journey

Mr Amar Singh took part in the Big Walk in 2002.

This year's Big Walk will be a nostalgic one for many walkers.

The National Stadium was the venue of the Big Walk from 1991 to 2006, after which the event was held at other spots.

But this year, the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 will be flagged off from the Sports Hub, where the new National Stadium is.

Security officer Amar Singh, 67, took part in the Big Walk at the National Stadium in 2002.

He said: "I also love running and jogging. When you are doing these exercises, you can see the scenery and make new friends too.

"It was wonderful to take part in the Big Walk among so many people at the National Stadium in 2002. When I learnt that the Big Walk has returned to the National Stadium this year, I signed up, and I am trying to persuade friends to join me."

Ms Shirley Chow, who is in her 70s, went for her first Big Walk at the National Stadium years ago.

The retiree said: "I cannot remember the date of that event but it was a great feeling to start from the National Stadium. I am taking part in this year's Big Walk because it will also be starting from the... National Stadium."

She added: "My legs are not as strong as before, but I will do my best to cover the same distance I covered previously."

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7amWHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Early-bird sign-ups enjoy a 25 per cent discount) WIN Lots of lucky draw prizes to be won, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585!

School nurse Rafida Abdul Rahim, 41, and her best friend took part in their first Big Walk at the National Stadium "years ago".

She said: "We walked through Nicoll Highway, past the Concourse and other places. My friend took lots of photographs of the places we passed and they are great memories.

"This year, my boyfriend and I will be joining the Big Walk. It will be great to take photographs and compare the new National Stadium with the old one."

BIRTHDAY

Pre-school teacher Roza Ismaun, 55, turns 56 on Nov 26, the day of the Big Walk.

She and her husband, technician Mohd Yazid Idris, 54, and a friend will be taking part in the Big Walk.

Madam Roza cannot remember the exact year she and her husband joined the Big Walk at the National Stadium.

But she said: "It was memorable to see so many people in a location that was usually well known for football matches."