Bike abuse: Three youths assisting investigations; ofo makes new report

Screengrabs from a video compilation showing a shirtless man tossing an ofo bike into a canal and racing through Punggol interchange.

Four youths are involved in police investigations in a case of an ofo bike being thrown from a block in Balestier.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday in connection with the rash act.

The secondary two student is alleged to have thrown the bike from the 30th storey of Block 116B, Jalan Tenteram, in the early hours of that day.

Three more are assisting in investigations, police said yesterday.

The incident caused a public outcry after a video of it went viral and an ofo spokesman said they lodged a police report.

Another police report was made by ofo, after the release of a video compilation showing a shirtless man tossing a bike into a canal and racing a bike through Punggol interchange.

Addressing both incidents, an ofo spokesman said: "We treat these incidents very seriously, and this is something that goes beyond vandalism and bike misuse, as it poses a threat to the safety of everyone around.

"Despite these incidents, the concept of sharing is the core of our business and is something we firmly believe in. We will continue to be relentless in helping authorities better regulate the industry."

A police spokesman confirmed the report and said they are investigating.