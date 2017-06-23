Bike retailers fined $1,000 each for selling illegally modified e-bikes

They sold illegally modified electric bicycles which can go faster than 35kmh.

Two retailers have been fined $1,000 each for selling illegally modified electric bicycles, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

The retailers, Lim Geok Kay from Teck Bee Brothers Company at 220, Syed Alwi Road, and Chia Thuang Chiew from CPP Trading at Block 731, Yishun Street 72, were found selling e-bikes with throttles that could reach speeds higher than 35kmh without pedalling.

E-bikes are allowed on public roads and must meet a number of regulations, including a weight limit of 20kg and a maximum speed of 25kmh.

Modifying e-bikes with throttles is not allowed, as this means the e-bike will function like a motorcycle.

LTA said in its statement that the Road Traffic Act was amended earlier this year "given the severity of such offences".

For selling a non-compliant power-assisted bicycle or illegally modifying one, a person can be charged in court, under the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2017.

If convicted, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $5,000. Repeat offenders face double the penalties.

As for those who ride a non-compliant power-assisted bicycle, they can be fined up to $300 for the first offence, and up to $500 for the second. Repeat offenders can be charged and have the bike seized.