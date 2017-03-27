Bike-sharing in Singapore: Mobike, oBike and ofo put to the test

Two days after the latest bike-sharing platform, Mobike, launched here, the Government announced it would scrap its plan for a national bike-sharing scheme.

The Land Transport Authority, which had already attracted tenders for the scheme, said on Friday it has "reassessed" its plan as the three private companies, Mobike, oBike and ofo, are looking to roll out "many thousands" of bicycles over the next two years.

The companies said they are actively working with partners so that their bikes can be parked at public racks, after the East Coast-Fengshan Town Council recently objected to bikes being parked at its public racks for "rental business".

There are teething problems - Mobike's GPS led our reporters on a wild goose chase for bikes around the island, and some ofo bikes we found could not be unlocked using the app.