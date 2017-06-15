Bike thrown from block found at Jalan Tenteram

Police and crime scene investigators were seen on site at Block 116 Jalan Tenteram, where an ofo bike was thrown from the 30th floor of the block at about 12.30am this morning. The police have since taken the bike away.

A screenshot of a video showing an ofo bicycle being thrown from the 30th floor.

Police and crime scene investigators were seen on site at Block 116 Jalan Tenteram, where an ofo bike was thrown from the 30th floor of the block at about 12.30am this morning.

The mangled ofo bike that was found at Jalan Tenteram.

The bicycle that was thrown from a height in a video making its rounds online has been found at Jalan Tenteram.

The bicycle, which belongs to bike-sharing service ofo, was found stuck on a ledge of one of the lower floors of Block 116B Jalan Tenteram, and was removed by a worker from the Jalan Besar Town Council.

It is believed to have been thrown from the 30th floor of the block.

The video is believed to have first been circulated via Whatsapp before a Reddit user posted it on video-sharing site Vimeo.

When The New Paper visited the block, police were on site. They took the bicycle away in a vehicle shortly after.

An ofo spokesman told The New Paper the company has lodged a police report.

"We are currently working very closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly," said the spokesman.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest bike abuse case to have come to light through pictures and videos posted on social media.

In a previous report, an ofo spokesman told TNP that such cases are "rare".

He added: "They get attention because bike sharing is still a new thing in Singapore."