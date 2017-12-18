Biker injured after accident with car on BKE near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 22-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle collided with a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near the Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, before the Woodlands Centre Road exit, around 7am.

The Straits Times understands the man suffered fractures to his wrist, and abrasions on his hands and legs.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It is believed that the driver of the car was filtering left as she was nearing the Woodlands Centre Road exit, when the motorcycle collided into the back of her car. She was not hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said earlier in the week that about 430,000 people are expected to clear the two checkpoints daily during the December holiday period.

This is 30,000 more than usual.

Traffic is expected to be heavier in the days leading up to Christmas and the New Year.