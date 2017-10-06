Billionaire Peter Lim files police reports over online scams

Billionaire Peter Lim has lodged two police reports after his name and images were used in online scams, his spokesman said yesterday.

Mr Lim warns members of the public not to fall for the scams and is concerned that some have already fallen victim.

One scam involved several fake Facebook accounts that claim to be the official accounts of the Singaporean investor.

Mr Lim does not have any social media accounts.

At least one person was scammed into travelling overseas for a purported meeting with Mr Lim.

Another scam involved a claim that he endorsed investments in a cryptocurrency and at least one person has fallen for it.