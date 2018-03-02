Blind teenager a step closer to realising her music dream

Adelyn Koh and her mother, Madam Mary Lim, were ecstatic when they learnt that ITE would be tailoring its course to accommodate the teenager.

Adelyn Koh, 17, has hosted and taken part in the President's Star Charity show, cut two music albums and had an art installation on display at an art gallery.

She is blind and did her N levels last year at Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School.

Her hopes of getting a music education were given a boost on Wednesday when the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) agreed to modify a course just for her and tailor it to her needs.

Adelyn is one of the most famous blind people in Singapore. She was involved in the President's Star Charity show from 2010 to 2013.

She had also cut two instrumental music albums to raise money for her cornea transplants.

And in 2016, she collaborated on a multi-sensory art installation that documented the experiences of the visually impaired.

Adelyn was keen on two ITE courses - digital audio and video production, and community care and social services.

Her mother, Madam Mary Lim, 45, told The New Paper that initially, ITE had informed them that Adelyn could not do the courses because of her blindness.

Instead, she was given another option - the business services course at ITE College East.

The problem was she had to do a graphic web design module, which she would not be able to do because of her disability.

Not completing that module would have meant she would not get a complete certificate.

Everything hinged on her mother's meeting with ITE officials at the College East campus on Wednesday.

Madam Lim said: "I was worried they would reject her."

But she left the meeting smiling when the college told her that they would be in touch on how best to support Adelyn's studies and training at ITE.

TNP had asked ITE how the modules would be modified to accommodate Adelyn, and if its campus was accessible to the visually impaired. TNP had also asked if Adelyn would get the same certification as her peers.

All the principal of ITE College East, Dr Yek Tiew Ming, would say was that it was in the process of working out the best option for her.

He said: "ITE provides a nurturing environment to support students in their learning journey."

Still, Madam Lim was ecstatic her daughter was now one step closer to pursuing music.

She told TNP: "I feel extremely relieved that ITE is willing to give Adelyn a platform to learn new skills and help her reach her goals."

And Adelyn was just as grateful to ITE when she heard the news, saying she was determined to work hard to make the most of this chance to pursue her dream.

She said: "Now that the path ahead of me is clear, I will do my very best to succeed."