Bloodied body of cat found in Bukit Batok

The body of a cat with a bloodied head was found in Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 over the weekend.

Its owner said she suspected someone had killed it.

Twitter user Harleen posted last Saturday that she found the 10-month old cat at a staircase landing and thought someone had thrown it down the stairs.

"There's trauma at the right side of his head where most of the blood is coming from," she said.

Cat Welfare Society executive director Laura Ann Meranda said it was seeking help from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to investigate repeated cat abuse reports "with urgency".

"Cat owners should take precautions and responsibility to keep their pet cats safely indoors," she said.