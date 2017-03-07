BMW driver crashes into van on AYE, arrested for drink driving

A driver was arrested for drink driving after crashing into a van on the Ayer Rajah Expressway last Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the accident which happened at about 6.20pm before the Normanton Exit in the direction of Tuas, police said.

The 25-year-old was driving a black BMW which overtook a few cars before the crash, according to a video posted by Mr Mustafa Danial on road safety site Roads.sg.

Mr Mustafa, who was in the first lane, told The Straits Times that he saw the BMW coming up behind him from 150m away.

Before he could give way to the fast-approaching car, the BMW had overtaken him and another car by switching to the third lane.

A few minutes later, the video from Mr Mustafa's dashcam shows the collision in the distance.

The Straits Times understands that the van was behind a lorry and was in the process of changing to the first lane to overtake the slower vehicle when the BMW crashed into it from behind.

The BMW pushed the van about 30m before they came to a stop, Mr Mustafa estimated.

4th March 2017 0619HRS. AYE(TUAS) before Normanton Exit. (1/14 of the exits the merc missed before he drove against traffic badumtss) Was going at 90+. Saw the BMW coming from the rearview, before i could change to the 2nd lane, he had swerved to the 3rd lane, then back to the first. A minibus/van (same Model as those partybus) signalled to enter the first lane to overtake a pickup truck who was slow, probably didnt see the bmw.... Bmw smashed into the back and it dragged for a good 30m? We rushed over to help - bmw airbags were deployed, female passenger was seated in the legroom, as for the driver, shocked. No major injuries. Though i still remember my first reply when i opened the door as the damn smoke was coming out of the inside. Me, "bro you okay?!". Him, "Fuck you." Posted by Danial Mustafa on Saturday, 4 March 2017

Mr Mustafa, a 24-year-old undergraduate, said it was very smoky and the airbags had been deployed.

He opened the car door and asked the driver if he was all right, but the driver swore at him, he said.

There was also a woman passenger, who had slid into the space under the dashboard.

The van's back wheels were broken, but the driver could get out of the vehicle and walk, Mr Mustafa said.