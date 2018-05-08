Body of missing S'porean commercial diver found after three days

Mr Jake Seet Choon Heng was reported missing on Saturday. He is believed to be a seasoned commercial diver with more than 10 years of experience.

The body of a 33-year-old commercial diver has been found, three days after he was reported missing.

The find concludes a search operation launched on Saturday for Mr Jake Seet Choon Heng, 33, who was conducting underwater operations for a vessel in the waters near Sentosa.

The police spokesman said in a statement last night that they were alerted to a body floating in the sea off Sentosa at 6.36pm.

It was later identified as "that of a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday", the statement said.

The New Paper understands that Mr Seet's family has since been informed.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Mr Seet, a Singaporean, is believed to be a seasoned commercial diver with more than 10 years of experience.

He was reported missing to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at 2.43pm on Saturday while conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage.

SEARCH AND RESCUE

An MPA spokesman told TNP: "Two MPA and two Police Coast Guard patrol craft were immediately deployed to the scene to conduct search and rescue. Dive boats and divers were also deployed by the commercial diving company to support the search.

Jake would never have done anything to jeopardise his own safety. Mr Alloycius Lee, brother-in-law of Mr Jake Seet Choon Heng

"MPA has been issuing navigational broadcasts to alert nearby vessels of the incident. Search and dive operations are currently ongoing."

Prior to the body's discovery, Mr Seet's brother-in-law, Mr Alloycius Lee, 38, told TNP the family members were trying their best to remain hopeful that he will return home.

Mr Seet is married with two sons, aged three and six. His wife is pregnant with a girl, who is due next month.

Mr Lee, an operations manager, said yesterday afternoon: "Jake would never have done anything to jeopardise his own safety."

He added that the family was informed of the incident by Mr Seet's colleagues two hours after the search operation began.

At 10pm that day, Mr Seet's company, Mola Subsea Services, sent a representative to his home to brief the family. The company provides building and repairing services for vessels.

The family was also shown footage from the camera mounted on Mr Seet's diving headgear, which was found during the search operation, Mr Lee added.

Commercial diving is one of the most dangerous jobs in Singapore, according to diving supervisor Sunil Kumar Balakrishnan.

"It is an extremely physically and mentally demanding job," added Mr Balakrishnan, who has nearly 30 years' experience.