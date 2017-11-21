Book drives for needy now on

The Singapore Book Council (SBC) is collecting new and preloved books for needy children in its inaugural year-end book drive, which is part of its 50th anniversary celebration till Saturday.

SBC chairman Claire Chiang, 66, told The New Paper: "The Singapore Book Council is going back to the heart of resource sharing by building up a network of donors and beneficiaries so that our joint resources might benefit those in need.

"All children should have access to the magic of stories told through books and experience the wonder of literary art."

The storybooks will be redistributed to beneficiaries such as Club Rainbow, Jamiyah Singapore, KK Women's and Children's Hospital and some primary schools.

Principal of Jamiyah Kindergarten, Madam Yasotha Veerappa, 46, told TNP: "The children will benefit from the wide range of vocabulary that will introduce them to the world of words. A book will open their minds to their surroundings."

The book drive is held at 90, Goodman Road, Goodman Arts Centre Block E, #03-32 from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 9.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday.

Textbooks, assessment books and magazines are not accepted.

The SBC is also looking for volunteers to sort and repack books on Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm for the first shift and 1.30 to 6.30pm for the second shift.

Interested volunteers can e-mail info@bookcouncil.sg.

Another organisation conducting a book donation drive is FairPrice.

Last Wednesday, FairPrice launched its 35th annual Share-A-Textbook initiative, along with the FairPrice Share-A-Textbook mobile app and online portal.

The public can access and donate books through the app and online portal, or physically drop off used textbooks at FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets and FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso petrol stations till Dec 3.