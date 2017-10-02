Boom with a view: Ruptured storage heater shatters windows at Marine Parade condo

The rupture of a storage water heater in a Cote D'Azur apartment in Marine Parade on Saturday smashed windows and glass doors to the unit's balcony.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for assistance at about 5.10pm.

The incident was believed to have involved the rupture of a storage water heater in the fifth-floor unit.

The SCDF found no signs of fire when it arrived at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the impact of the explosion was so strong that windows and glass doors to the balcony of the master bedroom were shattered, scattering fragments all over.

A condominium management employee who did not want to be named told Shin Min that a man had just stepped out of the toilet when the water heater ruptured, and that the impact was so strong it threw him onto the bed.