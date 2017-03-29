Both MRT, LRT disrupted

Passengers walking on the track after a train on the Bukit Panjang LRT line broke down near Teck Whye station.

Two public transport disruptions happened within half an hour of each other last night.

In the first, a signalling fault resulted in commuters on the North-South Line adding 15 minutes to their travel time between Bishan and Sembawang towards Jurong East.

SMRT sent out a tweet at 8.44pm to inform commuters of the delay.

The signalling fault was located at Sembawang station.

SMRT tweeted an update at 10.22pm saying the fault had been cleared and trains were progressively returning to normal speed.

In the second incident, an LRT train on the Bukit Panjang LRT line broke down near Teck Whye station, leaving its passengers stranded.

In photographs posted by Facebook user Myo Khine at about 8.30pm, the LRT train can be seen stranded on the tracks.

The passengers can also be seen walking on the tracks towards Teck Whye station, directed by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel.

SMRT tweeted at 8.57pm alerting commuters that there was no service between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations, with free bridging bus services available at designated bus stops.

LRT train services resumed at around 9.30pm, SMRT said.

Train services on the North-South Line returned to normal at about 10.33pm, according to an SMRT tweet.