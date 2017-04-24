Boy, 13, dies after goalpost falls on him during PE lesson

Police officers at Geylang Methodist Secondary School where a boy died after a goalpost fell on him.

A 13-year-old boy died on Monday (April 24) after a goalpost fell on him during his physical education lesson at Geylang Methodist Secondary School.

The New Paper (TNP) understands Mohammed Hambali had jumped and grabbed onto the goalpost, which then fell on him and hit his head.

He was pronounced dead at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 9.35am and sent an ambulance.

The SCDF spokesman told TNP they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the boy on the way to the hospital.

A police spokesman told TNP they are investigating the unnatural death.

When TNP visited the school at noon, two police vehicles were on school premises. Two more arrived later.

Hambali's brother, national service man Mohammed Rizwan, 19, told TNP at their one-room flat in Aljunied that his brother was very active.

He said: "My brother liked playing soccer and riding bicycles with his friends. He was always outside.

"When he comes home from school, he would change clothes and immediately meet his friends."

Neighbour Mr Jainudin Mohammed Adi, 35, a delivery man said he was close to Hambali and would watch out for him.

He told TNP: "I last saw him around 2am today. He was at the playground with his friends, and I treated them to McDonald's.

"He's a very nice person, I treat him like he's family. He's close to my Primary 1 daughter and would take care of her."

TNP has contacted the school for comment.