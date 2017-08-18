Boy, 14, injured after collision with private-hire car

The scars on Leroy Leh's face may be permanent, say doctors.

He was cycling to meet a friend for a meal in Eunos when he was injured in a collision with a private-hire car at the junction of Still and East Coast roads on Tuesday.

The boy, who is understood to be Leroy Leh, 14, told Shin Min Daily News on Wednesday: "On impact, I flew from the bike and landed on the bonnet of the car. I remember only waking up in an ambulance after that."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at about 4.55pm and an ambulance took Leroy, who had a deep gash on the left of his head and knee injuries, to Changi General Hospital.

His father, Mr Leh, 50, a businessman, said he was driving in the area when he received a call from the traffic police about his youngest son's accident, Shin Min reported yesterday.

He said: "We rushed to the scene, but found out that my son had been taken to the hospital."

Mr Leh told Shin Min that Leroy was cycling a $1,000 bicycle he had borrowed from his friend who was taking a bus to meet Leroy in Eunos. His friend later saw the accident from the bus and broke into tears.

Mr Leh said he would pay Leroy's friend for the damaged bicycle.

Doctors have told Leroy's parents that the scars on his face from the accident may be permanent, Shin Min said.

Mrs Leh, 46, a graphic designer, said her son is an avid cyclist and she had warned him many times against cycling on the roads.

"But, looking at his injuries, I can't bear to scold him now. I only hope for a speedy recovery," she said.

Police investigations are ongoing. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY ELAINE LEE