Boy, 16, dies after 2.4km run during PE lesson in Ang Mo Kio

A 16-year-old boy collapsed at Chong Boon Secondary School after a 2.4km run during physical education lesson.

A 16-year-old boy at Chong Boon Secondary School in Ang Mo Kio Street 44 died on Tuesday morning.

It is believed he collapsed after a 2.4km run during physical education lesson.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The New Paper they got a call at 8.15am from the school and sent a fire bike and an ambulance.

He said school staff members were applying cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the boy when the call was made.

On the way to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF paramedics continued applying CPR on him.

Hospital staff members were told to be on standby to receive him.

A police spokesman told TNP they got a call from the hospital at 11.44am that a 16-year-old boy had been pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

When TNP arrived at the school at 2.50pm, a student said he had attended an assembly in the school hall where the principal had told them of the tragedy.

TNP has contacted the school and the Ministry of Education for comment.