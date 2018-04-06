Boy, 3, rescued after accidentally locking himself inside car

The SCDF used a pry bar to open the car door.

A three-year-old boy was trapped in a car for half an hour on Wednesday evening after he accidentally locked himself in. The incident happened in front of Block 138A in Toa Payoh Lorong 1A.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper they were alerted to the incident at about 6.55pm.

SCDF officers used a pry bar to open the car door when they arrived at the scene.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the boy's father, who was driving the silver-coloured car, had given him the car key before alighting to retrieve some items from the passenger seat.

But his son accidentally pressed the lock button on the key and locked the doors.

The father shouted instructions to his son through the car window. But the boy, who was in a child seat, did not know how to unlock the doors.

A resident who declined to be named told Wanbao the frantic father wanted to look for a locksmith but called the SCDF after learning the locksmith would take an hour to arrive.

The boy, who was wearing a singlet, was drenched in sweat when he was rescued, Wanbao reported.

He was not taken to hospital.

Last month, a three-month-old baby girl was locked in a white BMW in the car park behind Holland Village Market & Food Centre for 20 minutes.

She was rescued after her father smashed a window of the vehicle with a hammer to rescue her.

The baby was locked in the BMW when a maid accidentally closed the only door that was open and triggered an auto-lock function. - ANG TIAN TIAN