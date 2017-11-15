Boy, 9, hurt in Choa Chu Kang accident

A boy, 9, was injured yesterday in an accident involving a lorry and a van at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Way.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 6.40am.

The SCDF sent a fire engine, a Red Rhino, three ambulances and one support vehicle.

The boy, who was a passenger on the van, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital. The New Paper understands that he fractured his left arm.

Another person declined to be taken to hospital, while the lorry driver, 46, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police are investigating.

Several other accidents were reported yesterday, following a heavy downpour in the morning.

A tree fell and hit six vehicles in the open-air carpark at Block 603, Bedok Reservoir Road.

Another tree hit a vehicle in the open-air carpark at Block 37, Circuit Road.

A tree at Geylang East Central fell onto a lamp post and obstructed traffic.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it caused more than 100 passengers to alight from 10 buses stuck in the ensuing traffic jam.

The Traffic Police were called in to direct traffic. TNP understands there were no injuries reported in that incident. - MELANIS TAI