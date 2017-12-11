Boys filmed damaging locks on ofo bikes

The 55-second video of the two boys has been circulating online.

Two boys have been caught on video damaging the locks on rental bicycles from bike-sharing firm ofo, before cycling off on their free ride.

The 55-second video, which was posted on Facebook on Saturday night and has been circulating online, showed the boys at a HDB void deck.

One of them was seen using a hammer-like object to repeatedly hit the lock of a bicycle.

He had earlier dragged away an oBike that had fallen on its side.

After damaging the lock, his friend then hopped onto the bike and both of them rode away on two ofo bicycles.

An ofo spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that it was aware of the incident.

"We will not hesitate to work with the authorities to ensure that our users enjoy and benefit from our bike-sharing service," she said.

To encourage responsibility among riders, it has worked with the government agencies to increase the number of designated parking spots and introduce a credit system to reward good user behaviour.

Last month, a couple was filmed tossing at least two bicycles from oBike into a drain near Lower Delta Road.

The Straits Times understands that the duo later turned themselves in to the police.

Police had told ST that a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were assisting in investigations.

If found guilty of mischief, they could be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.