BPLRT to be overhauled for $344m: Khaw

Commuters in Bukit Panjang can expect an improved Light Rail Transit (LRT) system from 2022.

The Government will also spend $344 million to replace the original 19 Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) vehicles and the additional 13 vehicles added to the line in 2015 will be upgraded.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wansaid the rejuvenation of the 19-year-old system will be done by Bombardier, the original supplier, after a call for a tender last year.

The 14-station BPLRT line, which Mr Khaw had described before as an afterthought built under political pressure, has been plagued by issues since it opened in 1999. In 2017, there were at least six delays longer than 30 minutes.

Its problems come from its design of sharp turns over undulating terrain.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday the works would involve replacing the line's signalling system with the new Communications-Based Train Control system for better rides.

Renewal works will be done mostly during engineering hours after the BPLRT's service time, said LTA, but this could be extended.

LTA added it would be working with Bombardier to provide long-term service support for the LRT line for the next 10 years.

To create additional space for the upgrading works, from the fourth quarter of this year, the Ten Mile Junction station will be closed.

Service C, the BPLRT route that connects to that stop, will also cease operations. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY