Braddell flyover finally opens

After more than four years of construction and repeated delays, the Braddell flyover was finally opened to traffic yesterday at 6am.

Residents and motorists who ply the route hope the new flyover will ease traffic on Braddell Road, which can slow to a crawl during peak hours.

"In the mornings and evenings, everything moves slowly," said show provider Albert Mei, 63, who travels from Toa Payoh towards Bartley several times a week.

"The traffic can be very heavy but with the flyover, it should be better."

Mr Bernard Soh, 37, said the flyover could help ease congestion, although he is adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

"Previously, what caused the congestion were the multiple points of entry leading to the same road," he said.

Using the flyover, traffic from Toa Payoh Lorong 6 can connect directly to Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road via the Braddell Underpass.

Previously, they had to crowd along a stretch of Braddell Road and keep right, as traffic bound for the Central Expressway (CTE) or Bishan Street 11 stayed left.

Right now, everybody must queue along Braddell Road, which is always very crowded. Fewer cars will help lessen the jam. Consultant Abdul Halim Mohamad Amin

Mr Soh, who is self-employed, also said the flyover brings traffic closer to the Housing Board blocks in Bishan Street 12 so it would be noisier for residents there.

Consultant Abdul Halim Mohamad Amin, 65, who often drives along Braddell Road, said: "Right now, everybody must queue along Braddell Road, which is always very crowded.

"Fewer cars will help lessen the jam."

However, crane operator Lee Tian Min, 62, who travels on the road at least thrice a week, said: "It will take a while for me to get used to this new flyover."

Mr Lee, who lives in Bishan, added: "There are also a lot of cars trying to enter the CTE (after the flyover), so the jams tend to build up there as well."

Construction on the flyover was started by Hexagroup, which was awarded the contract in late 2012.

However, work stalled two years later when the company ran into financial difficulties.

The Land Transport Authority then appointed Feng Ming Construction to complete the work. It was supposed to be completed by end-2015, but the deadline was pushed back to the end of last year.

But the company busted the new deadline, citing difficult conditions.

There were further delays when the company was issued a stop-work order after a spot check in February revealed safety lapses.

On the delay of the flyover's construction, Toa Payoh Lorong 8 resident K.L. Goh, 70, an engineer, said: "We just had to endure the disturbances, but at least now it's open."