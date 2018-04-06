Brave passers-by jump in to fight taxi fire in Bukit Batok

A man is seen in this video screen grab trying to put out the taxi fire using an extinguisher.

A ComfortDelGro taxi caught fire at an open-air carpark in Bukit Batok last Friday.

Thankfully, a group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the cabby, who was attempting to put out the blaze with the fire extinguisher that was in the car boot.

A Facebook user, Evina Fynn Quek, uploaded several photos and videos of the fire, which showed a passer-by trying to douse the flames using an extinguisher.

In her post, she said the man was on his way to the mosque for prayers.

She described the man as "the hero of the day", praising him for his bravery when "nobody even (dared) to go near the cab".

The man was joined by other passers-by who helped put out the fire with pails of water.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire involving a taxi along the road near Block 239, Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, at about 1pm.

Its spokesman said the fire was extinguished by two compressed air foam backpacks and no one was injured.

The New Paper understands that the fire was caused by the engine overheating, and that ComfortDelGro is working closely with the manufacturer to pinpoint the exact cause.

Expressing gratefulness to the public-spirited people who helped fight the fire, ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "We are relieved that no one was injured.

"We would also like to thank the passers-by who helped."