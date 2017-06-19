Breaking fast with a world champion

Water's importance is not lost Singapore's first pro boxing world champion Muhamad Ridhwan - especially during Ramadan. "During fasting, I miss water the most and the ability to drink freely," says the 29-year-old

With drinkable water just a twist of a tap away here in Singapore, it can be easy to forget how critical water is for our wellbeing.

However, it's importance is not lost Singapore's first pro boxing world champion Muhamad Ridhwan - especially during Ramadan.

"During fasting, I miss water the most and the ability to drink freely," says the 29-year-old, who bested Tanzania's Fadhili Majiha to claim the Universal Boxing Organisation super featherweight title in May.

"Fasting reminds me again how important water is because I think we take it for granted as it is readily available here.

"We don't know how important it is until we have limited access to water."

If training for a gruelling sport twice a day isn't tough enough, Ridhwan also has to juggle his responsibilities as co-owner of the Legends Fight Sport gym along Carpenter Street.

These duties include coaching personal clients, taking classes and handling the gym's back-end work.

During Ramadan, Ridhwan simply doesn't have the time to break fast with a proper meal in the gym.

Instead, his iftar is often stretched across a few hours, nibbling on the food bought by his colleagues in between breaks.

"When I break fast here, I'm usually working during that point," said Ridhwan.

"So when the call to prayer starts, I will take a short pause, have a few sips of water or take a few bites if I have some food, and it's back to training my client or back to doing the class again.

"Once the class is over at around 9 or 9.30pm, then I'll have a proper meal."

Despite his gruelling schedule, nothing much changes for Ridhwan even when he has to fast for Ramadan.

If anything, his boxing background has helped him cope with fasting.

"Having to make weight for a fight is tougher than fasting (during Ramadan)," said Ridhwan.

"For fasting, I can eat early in the morning and at night, but when I'm fasting to try and make weight, sometimes I don't have any food or water for 24 hours prior to the weigh-in.

"If I have to lose some more weight, then I'll have to wear a sauna suit or go to the sauna without water or food, which is pretty painful.

"It is what it is though, but I think it does prepare me somewhat for Ramadan."

While Ramadan does encompass a lot more than fasting for Ridhwan, he does have a trick up his sleeve to get him through the day during his pre-dawn meal.

"Dates are my secret weapon," he said.

"They have a lot of vitamins, energy and boosts your immunity levels.

"Most importantly, they keep you full and they're delicious."