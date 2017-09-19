Bringing up lift breakdowns

After Ms Tan Xiu Wen's colleague got stuck in a lift at Kitchener Complex in Jalan Besar for half an hour, Ms Tan decided enough was enough. She e-mailed The New Paper about the incident.

Ms Tan, 36, had problems with the lifts too, including once when the lift plunged. Her story was published last Wednesday.

She said: "I wanted to raise awareness about the safety lapse, so that the relevant authorities can take action. I also don't want for someone to get injured from it."

A Housing Board spokesman said HDB would replace the worn-out parts of the lifts in the first quarter of next year.

