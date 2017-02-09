Brokers' take

Compiled by Andrea Soh, The Business Times

SINGAPORE HOSPITALITY SECTOR | NEUTRAL

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 8

Full-year RevPAR/RevPAU growth rates came in at -8.6 per cent for CDL Hospitality Trusts, -5.7 per cent for OUE Hospitality Trust (OUEHT), and -3.0 per cent for Ascott Residence Trust. Far East Hospitality Trust will be announcing its results before trading hours on Feb 22.

In terms of operational outlook, we are less concerned with the expected lack of Mice events this odd-numbered year and see global economic optimism as the key determining factor of trading conditions.

Going by FY16 net property income (NPI), hospitality Reits are trading at implied cap rates (or NPI over market capitalisation and net debt) of 5 per cent to 6 per cent. Our top pick within hospitality is OUEHT ("buy"; TP: $0.75), as we expect it to be buffered by inorganic contributions from a recent acquisition.

COURTS ASIA | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.51

FEB 8 CLOSE: $0.435

DBS Group Research, Feb 8

The company is on track to post core earnings growth of 30 per cent year-on-year on the back of better cost controls, stronger gross margins and lower interest costs. Courts' store network expansion plans in Indonesia and Malaysia are progressing well, and will benefit from the expected acceleration in GDP growth and consumer sentiment recovery regionally this year.

Valuation is compelling at eight times FY18F P/E (near -0.5 standard deviation of its historical forward PE valuation) and 0.7 times P/B. The stock also offers dividend yield of 3.8 per cent for FY17F.

FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.75

FEB 8 CLOSE: $0.665

DBS Group Research, Feb 8

While FHT has a portfolio of quality hotels in key gateway cities and has a successful acquisition track record such as the purchase of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, investor interest at times has been muted.

We believe the increased free float post the recent rights issue should help allay investor concerns about its trading liquidity, thereby compressing FHT's yield over time. Meanwhile, FHT offers an attractive 7.7 per cent yield with earnings upside from acquisitions.

While there is near-term dilution from its recent pre-emptive rights issue, FHT is now in a strong position to pursue acquisition opportunities as its gearing stands at 33 per cent to 34 per cent. These could arise from third parties but also from the clear and visible pipeline from its sponsor (Frasers Centrepoint Limited) and strategic partner (TCC Group). FHT has first right of refusal over 17 hotels and serviced residences located across Asia, Australia and Europe.