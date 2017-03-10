BT Weekend wins international award

The revamped weekend edition of The Business Times (BT) has clinched an Award of Excellence given out by the US-based Society for News Design (SND).

The prize was for the category "Redesigns Overall Newspaper".

SND is an organisation dedicated to improving design and graphics in newspapers, news magazines and news-related websites, and it counts journalists from all over the world as its members.

Commenting on the win, BT editor Wong Wei Kong said: "The Business Times Weekend revamp was a ground-breaking project for us, both in terms of new design and content.

"It has been very well received by readers, and we're very glad that it has won us industry recognition too."

The new design was unveiled last October to celebrate BT's 40th anniversary. The newspaper had debuted a new format, which included a magazine supplement, Weekend, wrapped around the main paper.

The high-end lifestyle magazine features weekly fashion, travel, food and design spreads.

The main newspaper also offered a fresh approach, with the cover story on Saturdays being a long-form feature called Brunch.

The newspaper also includes Inside View, a column featuring commentary on the week's biggest event, as well as a Life & Culture section that explores sports, trivia and tech.