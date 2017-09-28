Bubble tea brands to have healthier drinks

Major bubble tea brands here are working with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to provide healthier choices for consumers.

Each-A-Cup, which runs 26 outlets in Singapore, is applying to get 20 of its drinks qualified as "healthier" under HPB's Healthier Dining Programme.

Koi, which has 44 outlets here, said it is working with HPB to get some of its products passed as "healthier".

LiHo is aiming to have "a number" of its products certified with the HPB's Healthier Choice Symbol. For non-carbonated beverages, this means a sugar content of 6g or less for every 100ml.

This comes after an announcement last month that brands such as F&N Foods and Coca-Cola are committing to a cap on sugar content in their drinks at 12g, or three teaspoons of sugar, for every 100ml.

The move was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at his National Day Rally speech last month and in relation to the Government's ongoing war on diabetes.

The recommended daily sugar intake for adult Singaporeans is 40g to 55g, or 10 per cent of daily caloric intake.

Most bubble tea chains offer consumers a choice of sugar level, from 0 per cent to 100 per cent.

Director and founder of Each-A-Cup, Mr Michael Chua, said a sugar level of 20 per cent for some of its bubble teas is equivalent to 6g of sugar. A sugar level of 100 per cent is 30g of sugar in a 500ml medium cup.

The companies noted they have adapted their menus over the years to include healthier options, such as fruit juice.

In June, LiHo switched to natural glucose with a lower concentration of sugar, said Mr Dean Koh, operations director at RTG Holdings, which owns the chain.

Each-A-Cup has introduced healthier toppings such as basil seeds, ai-yu jelly and lemon.

There, the maximum sugar level is 120 per cent, though Mr Chua noted that "very few" customers ask for it.

LiHo, too, recently introduced a maximum sugar level of 120 per cent.

Ms Jaclyn Reutens, a dietitian with Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultant, said teenagers should consume only 44g of sugar a day.

"If they drink bubble tea, a can of cola and ice lemon tea with sugar once a week, then the chances of them exceeding their calorie budget is high, which makes weight gain likely.

"Excessive weight gain increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers," she said.