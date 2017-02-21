Budget 2017: How individuals and households will be affected

LINETTE HENG looks at the support for the community in Budget 2017.

COMMUNITY HELP FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Third Enabling Masterplan aimed at integrating persons with disabilities into workforce and giving more support to caregivers. Including existing initiatives, it will cost about $400 million a year. Training programmes extended to students with moderate intellectual and multiple disabilities to prepare them for workforce.A caregiver support centre to be set up to provide information, planned respite, training and peer support groups.

COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH ENHANCED

Health Ministry will provide mental health care services at polyclinics.

National Council for Social Services will lead efforts to integrate people with mental health issues at the workplace and in wider society.. The number of dementia-friendly communities will be expanded. An additional $160 million in next five years to be spent as part of community mental health efforts.

SPORTS

Over $50 million set aside to support community sports for all Singaporeans. There will be an additional $50 million in grants over five years for aspiring athletes. Another $50 million will match sports donations dollar-for-dollar.

VWOS/SELF-HELP GROUPS

Additional funding for VWOs and charities of up to $100 million over 5 years. Additional $6 million grant to Self-Help Groups over next two years.