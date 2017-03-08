Building kids' character and resilience

Ms Michelle Su (far right) with students who took part in a life skills workshop. Each child is holding a piece of soap made with natural ingredients.

To be future-ready, children need to move from techno- to human-centric thinking and master independent problem-solving skills.

They also need to be creative and innovative, understand people's needs, serve the world's needs and pursue personal dreams with passion and purpose.

This is what Ms Michelle Su, founder and director of KingsKey Global, and Dr Florence Teo, her partner and programme director, had in mind as they designed the LifeKeys series of kids' programmes.

It helps seven- to 18-year-olds build character and future-ready life skills, and enhances resilience-building skills to help them balance studies and life.

Both women were concerned about psychological health issues and negative trends among children, reportedly linked to over-emphasis on academic performance leading to loss of passion and joy to live and do well.

Ms Su, who began her research in 2010 and coached students in character development, said: "No matter what difficulties parents face in managing their kids, there is always a point of breakthrough and change.

"If we're willing to listen to their inner voice and provide a carefully guided coaching system, the kids will change for the better."

The educator and DISC Behavioural Analysis Consultant graduated from Oklahoma City University, US, majoring in mass communications. Dr Teo, a social scientist, has a PhD in social sciences and health from the University of Durham, UK.

CHARACTER BUILDING

Dr Teo specialises in character building and is the author of the best-selling Nurturing Good Values Series.

Ms Su said: "Character is like a tree and all other life activities are fruits. When a good character foundation is built, children will be motivated to study and achieve more, and become fruitful in life."

LifeKeys coaching helps children learn to master self-awareness and self-management beyond academic performance, be poised to fulfil their dreams and successfully embrace their future destiny.

Other LifeKeys programmes develop their entrepreneurial spirit, communication skills, creative and critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as bilingual skills and cultural awareness.

KingsKey's Asia Parenting Conference 2016 brought nine experts together to share insights into holistic parenting and Parenting Networks to offer more support directly to parents.

