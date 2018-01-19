Bukit Panjang LRT breaks down again

The Bukit Panjang LRT has broken down for the second time in a week.

The Straits Times understands a train broke down between Choa Chu Kang and Phoenix stations and another train was used to push it out of the way - but it also got stuck.

In a Facebook post at 4.10pm yesterday, transport operator SMRT said there was no service from Choa Chu Kang station to Phoenix station, and that "our engineering staff are attending to a train fault".

It added that free bus and bridging bus services had been made available.

"We will update you on the situation when more information is available," it said.

At around 4.55pm, SMRT tweeted to say that the fault had been cleared.

"Normal train services across BPLRT gradually being restored," it said, adding that free regular bus services and bridging bus services would be available until 5pm.

The operator has not revealed the root cause of the previous breakdown, on Jan 12.

Vice-president of the Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT Roger Lim said: "Our investigations confirm that the damage to the signal stop tape, which indicates to the driverless train where the train should stop accurately at the station, was caused by one of the BPLRT trains passing through the station on the day of the incident."